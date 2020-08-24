Atlanta signs former Gamecock Kaela Davis

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Atlanta Dream have signed free agent Kaela Davis to a 7-day contract, the team announced on Monday. Subsequently, the team has waived guard Alexis Jones.

A 6-2 forward-guard out of South Carolina, Davis previously played three seasons with Dallas after the Wings selected her 10th overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft. Over three seasons, she averaged 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 93 games.

Davis led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship and their third straight SEC Championship in 2017. Prior to her time in Columbia, Davis spent two years in Atlanta with Georgia Tech, becoming the fastest Yellow Jacket in program history to reach 1,000 career points (52 games) and securing two First-Team All-ACC selections.

The Suwanee, Ga. native is the daughter of Antonio Davis, who spent 13 years in the NBA playing for four teams – the Pacers, Raptors, Bulls and Knicks – and is currently an analyst at ESPN.

She has already begun quarantine protocol at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and is set to join the Dream on Thursday, August 27.