Gamecocks return to practice fields Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) — The South Carolina football team returned to the outdoor practice fields Monday morning. The team was dressed in full pads for the first time on the fifth official practice of the fall camp.

“I was really pleased coming off an off day Sunday with the guys coming out here and competing hard,” said head coach Will Muschamp after the two-hour workout. “I thought we came out and competed the right way. We had some missed opportunities offensively. We had a good red zone period and we had a good pressure period. We had some drops or we would have had some really explosive plays, so that’s disappointing. But I was really pleased with how the guys came out and competed.”

The Gamecocks will be back on the practice fields Tuesday morning.