Former Gamecock QB Corey Jenkins takes coaching job at Cardinal Newman

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Corey Jenkins has always called Columbia home, now he has the chance to work a little closer to home.

The former Gamecock QB was on the coaching staff at South Carolina State when he received the news that the MEAC would not be playing football this season. After a few phone calls with a coaching friend, Jenkins accepted a job at Cardinal Newman as the defensive line coach.

He sat down with ABC Columbia to talk about the transition from coaching college to high school during a pandemic, and what he hopes his players learn from him both on and off the field this season.