Richland Library to host discussion on the power of protest

RICHLAND CO., (WOLO) Richland Library is hosting a panel discussion, called The Power of Protest! this Thursday, August 27. Local residents have the opportunity to hear from:

– Lawrence Nathaniel, Founder of Black Lives Matter SC and People Demand Action

– Dr. Larry Watson, Professor of History at South Carolina State University

– Jazmyne McCrae, Co-founder of EmpowerSC

– Captain Wendall Harris, Richland County Sheriff’s Department

It’s happening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event will be hosted via Zoom. Participants can watch or call in by phone to participate.

Registration is required. After registering, a link will be sent to the e-mail address associated with your library card one day prior to the event. If you do not have a Richland Library card, call 803-799-9084 to register by phone.

To register online, click here.