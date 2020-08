KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a home in Cassatt on Monday.

Authorities say the suspect went into a home on James West Road at 11:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the suspect stole multiple rifles, a laptop computer, tools, fishing poles and other items.

If you know who this is, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.