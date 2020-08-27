Fatal collision kills pedestrian on I-26 west at mile marker 80 in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after a fatal collision on I-26 Sunday.

Officials say it happened on I-26 west at mile marker 80 after 11 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic hit the pedestrian on the road.

Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital and later died.

Highway Patrol says the driver, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn’t injured in the collision.

Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.