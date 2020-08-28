Communities In Schools of the Midlands aims to help struggling students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local organization is looking to help struggling students succeed in the classroom.

Curtis spoke to Tanika Epps, CEO of Communities In Schools of the Midlands.

She talked about how the dropout prevention agency helps students struggling with problems either inside or outside the classroom, succeed in school.

Epps also talked about how the community can help donate to their agency so they can provide students with food, clothing, school supplies and so much more.

To donate to the cause, you can visit their website by clicking here.

You can also call the agency at (803) 254-9727 for more information on how you can volunteer.