Suspects accused of breaking into a historic church in Mayesville

(Courtesy: SCSO) Suspects wanted for church break-in on North Brick Church Road.

(Courtesy: SCSO) Vehicle of the suspects accused of the break-in at Salem Black River Church.



SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies are searching for multiple suspects accused of breaking into a historic church in Mayesville last week.

Authorities say the break-in happened at the Salem Black River Church on North Brick Church Road on August 17.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:30 p.m., three people were caught on surveillance video arriving at the church before damaging a 174 year old door of the church.

Officials say the church was built in 1759.

Deputies say they left the area when the security alarm was activated.

If you know where these suspects are, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.