No fans allowed at Panthers first home game of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WOLO) — The Carolina Panthers say no fans will be allowed for the first home game of the season.

The decision was announced Monday.

This means the Panthers will play in an empty Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 13 when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town.

“We recognize the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and will follow guidelines outlined by government and public health officials,” the organization said in a statement Monday. “And, we will continue to seek alternatives regarding the return of fans for the 2020 season and will share updates as appropriate.” The team added Monday it feels confident fans will be able to attend home games at some point in the fall.