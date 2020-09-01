Official: Charges dropped against 27 Charleston protesters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – An official says charges have been dropped against dozens of protesters arrested May 31 during demonstrations in Charleston, South Carolina, against racism and police brutality.

News outlets report the charges filed against 27 protesters were for curfew violations or failure to disperse.

Police arrested a total of 41 people that night. Charges for those accused of committing other crimes are still pending.

At least six people were also arrested Saturday during a protest over the Wisconsin police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Authorities say protesters marched on roads and impeded traffic. Most were charged with disobeying a lawful order.