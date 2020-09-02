Baseball America ranks Gamecocks’ recruiting class 6th in the country
DURHAM, N.C. – South Carolina baseball’s recruiting class has been ranked No. 6 in the nation by Baseball America, the publication announced this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 2).
South Carolina is one of 10 schools from the Southeastern Conference in BA’s top-25 list while the conference has seven of the top 14 classes. It also is the 11th straight season the Gamecocks’ recruiting class has been ranked by the publication. The 18-man recruiting class features six student-athletes (Alek Boychuk, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Josh Shuler and Jalen Vasquez) that were in BA’s Top 500 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft and had Brandon Fields on the list before he declared that he was coming to school.
Miami (Fla.) had the top-ranked class, followed by LSU, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Florida and the Gamecocks.
Carolina is coming off a 12-4 season in 2020 that was cut short due to COVID-19.
2020 NCAA Div. I Top-25 Recruiting Rankings by Baseball America
1. Miami (Fla.)
2. LSU
3. Vanderbilt
4. Arizona
5. Florida
6. South Carolina
7. Stanford
8. Texas
9. Arkansas
10. Georgia Tech
11. Florida State
12. Georgia
13. TCU
14. Auburn
15. Texas Tech
16. Oklahoma
17. Mississippi State
18. North Carolina
19. Tennessee
20. Oklahoma State
21. Ole Miss
22. Louisville
23. Arizona State
24. Southern California
25. Florida International
South Carolina Recruiting Class Rankings by Baseball America
2020 – 6th
2019 – 11th
2018 – 21st
2017 — 5th
2016 — 11th
2015 — 14th
2014 — 5th
2013 — 3rd
2012 — 16th
2011 — 6th
2010 — 19th