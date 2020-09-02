Baseball America ranks Gamecocks’ recruiting class 6th in the country

DURHAM, N.C. – South Carolina baseball’s recruiting class has been ranked No. 6 in the nation by Baseball America, the publication announced this morning (Wednesday, Sept. 2).

South Carolina is one of 10 schools from the Southeastern Conference in BA’s top-25 list while the conference has seven of the top 14 classes. It also is the 11th straight season the Gamecocks’ recruiting class has been ranked by the publication. The 18-man recruiting class features six student-athletes (Alek Boychuk, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Josh Shuler and Jalen Vasquez) that were in BA’s Top 500 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft and had Brandon Fields on the list before he declared that he was coming to school.

Miami (Fla.) had the top-ranked class, followed by LSU, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Florida and the Gamecocks.

Carolina is coming off a 12-4 season in 2020 that was cut short due to COVID-19.

2020 NCAA Div. I Top-25 Recruiting Rankings by Baseball America

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. LSU

3. Vanderbilt

4. Arizona

5. Florida

6. South Carolina

7. Stanford

8. Texas

9. Arkansas

10. Georgia Tech

11. Florida State

12. Georgia

13. TCU

14. Auburn

15. Texas Tech

16. Oklahoma

17. Mississippi State

18. North Carolina

19. Tennessee

20. Oklahoma State

21. Ole Miss

22. Louisville

23. Arizona State

24. Southern California

25. Florida International

South Carolina Recruiting Class Rankings by Baseball America

2020 – 6th

2019 – 11th

2018 – 21st

2017 — 5th

2016 — 11th

2015 — 14th

2014 — 5th

2013 — 3rd

2012 — 16th

2011 — 6th

2010 — 19th