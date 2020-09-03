Chapin grad excited about role in new USC offense

New Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will use the tight ends a whole lot more than what we’ve seen from the Gamecocks in years past.

With multiple tight end sets, the position will be used for multiple purposes, including an expanded role in the passing game.

That’s just fine with Chapin grad and Gamecock tight end Will Register.

“As far as the offense, selfishly for the tight ends, we love it because we’re seeing a lot more versatile stuff,” Register said Wednesday. “We’re playing out wide, we’re coming in and playing full back. It’s been a really fun time.”

Entering the 2020 season, Nick Muse is the projected #1 starter at tight end with Register vying for the second spot.