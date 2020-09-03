DHEC clarifies CDC info on COVID deaths, numbers on the rise again in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to DHEC there is a misunderstanding about newly released data from the CDC as it pertains to deaths related to COVID-19.

The agency says, “Provisional death data updated by the CDC last week shows that for six percent of COVID-19 deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause of death mentioned. The remaining 94 percent of deaths were among people with other underlying or contributing conditions but COVID-19 was still a factor in the deaths.”

An article suggesting that only 6% of deaths reported by the CDC were actually COVID-19 deaths has been making its rounds on social media, even retweeted by President Donald Trump.

In the meantime, DHEC says of the 6,560 people tested, 16.5% tested positive resulting in 1,084 new cases.

DHEC says there were also 12 more confirmed deaths from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 2,667.

For a complete look at DHEC’s most recent numbers click here.