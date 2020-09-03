Federal charges filed against two men accused of killing of SC mail carrier

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) – Federal charges have been filed against two men who prosecutors said killed a mail carrier while she was driving her route in rural South Carolina.

Trevor Raekwon Seward and Jerome Terrell Davis are charged with murder against a government employee and several other charges.

Indictments show Davis and a third person, Ricky Barajas, also face charges of distributing marijuana and conspiring over the telephone.

The indictments don’t say if the drugs were linked to the September 2019 shooting of 64-year-old Irene Pressley as she drove her route near Andrews.

Postal inspectors say they spent 25,000 hours unraveling Pressley’s killing.

Seward and Davis were charged with murder in state court last year.