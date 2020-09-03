Gamecocks announce football mini-plans, seat selection details

South Carolina Athletics announced today that the five football games scheduled for Williams-Brice Stadium this fall with limited seating capacity will be split into two mini-packs available exclusively to season ticket purchasers. Dividing the season into two mini-packs allows season ticket holders to purchase their regular number of tickets for each game while also ensuring that all season ticket holders will be able to attend multiple home games if the full season is completed.

Pack A includes the home opener against Tennessee (Sept. 26), Texas A&M (Nov. 7) and the home finale against Georgia (Nov. 28). Pack B includes contests against Auburn (Oct. 17) and Missouri (Nov. 21).

Seat selection for each plan will be conducted via two separate online processes, the first of which will begin on September 10. All Gamecock Club members who did not opt out of seat selection via the Reinvest for Success campaign will be assigned a selection time for Pack A based on giving level and then points.

At the conclusion of the seat selection for Pack A, selection for Pack B will begin with those donors who did not select seats for Pack A. If seats for Pack B remain after those selections, members who purchased Pack A will be assigned a second selection time for the opportunity to purchase Pack B.

Any donors who purchase a single mini-plan will be required to maintain 50 percent of their 2020 Gamecock Club membership, while donors who purchase both plans will owe 70 percent of their 2020 dues. Any remaining account credit will be eligible for the Reinvest for Success campaign or a refund.

Due to extreme limitations on the number of seats available during selection, donors will be able to select available seats in only those sections that are at, or below, the seat donation level where they currently purchase seats. Any overpayment caused by the conversion of a season ticket into a mini-plan will be eligible for the Reinvest for Success campaign or a refund.

In the event that games are either cancelled and not rescheduled, or fans are prohibited from attending, required football ticket and Gamecock Club payments will be re-evaluated and impacted donors will receive additional correspondence from the Athletics Department.

To best maintain fan safety and maximize the number of seats available, sellable seats at Williams-Brice Stadium will be assigned in a pod system. With guidelines calling for six feet of distance between all groups of sold seats and no more than two groups per row, small pods of seats have been laid out throughout the seating areas, and donors are required to purchase a complete pod of seats.

While some pods of two or three seats occurred naturally in the layout, they are infrequent and thus, the seat selection system will allow donors who previously purchased those number of tickets some flexibility to increase that number in order to purchase a complete pod of seats.

Pods of seats in premium areas will be available for selection by those who currently have premium seats on their account. Selected seats are not to exceed the total number of premium seats on one’s account. Premium seat holders will only be able to select seats within the same price-level they currently have premium tickets, and donors with premium seats that are unable to select in their price-level due to limited availability, will have access to all non-premium seating areas, including club seats, with equal or lesser seat donations.

In order to adhere to guidelines provided by public health officials, the experience provided within these areas will be altered. Modifications include, but are not limited to: elimination of self-serve buffets, removal of soft seating, implementation of socially distanced high-top tables, monitoring of the number of patrons utilizing lockers, reduced elevator capacity, cashless transactions at premium-level bars, and a ban of suite hopping.

The new club spaces (Horseshoe, Traditions and Cockaboose Club) scheduled to open in 2020 will be available for seat selection but will have capacity and amenity reductions. Pricing accommodations offered for season ticket holders in those areas will be extended to include both the 2021 and 2022 football seasons. Additionally, any access passes (non-season ticket) purchased for the Touchdown Club, Horseshoe Club or Floyd Lounge will not be available due to capacity restrictions.