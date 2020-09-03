Two Gamecocks opt out due to COVID, as one makes return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show Thursday night that two Gamecocks will opt out this season due to COVID-19.

Wideouts OrTre Smith and Randrecous Davis will skip the fall, according to Muschamp. Both were expected to play a role in this year’s offense at a thin position group.

Smith missed all of the 2018 season because of a genetics issue, and returned in 2019.

Davis has 12 receptions for 123 yards in four years.

The news Thursday wasn’t all bad for Carolina, though. Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes, who opted out earlier this summer, will now play after going through quarantine, according to Muschamp. He started most of last season for USC.

According to the NCAA, players can opt out this season without it affecting their eligibility status.