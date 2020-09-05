Former Gamecocks make the cut on NFL rosters

On the day that every NFL team had to make their final cuts to get to a 53-man roster before the season starts next week, several Gamecocks made the cut and will get a shot to open the season on a roster.

Early-round draft picks like Javon Kinlaw (first round, San Fransisco), Bryan Edwards (third round, Las Vegas) and D.J. Wonnum (fourth round, Minnesota) weren’t surprises to make the cuts on their respective teams, but several low to undrafted Gamecocks worked their way onto rosters.

Starting with punter Joseph Charlton, who went undrafted back in April but earned a shot to open camp with the Carolina Panthers. He’s the only punter remaining on the 53-man roster as of today, meaning Charlton will open up the season as the starting punter for the team he grew up cheering for.

Then another Gamecock who went undrafted, Rico Dowdle earned a shot to attend the Dallas Cowboys’ fall camp. He made the cut today and will also be starting the season on an NFL roster.

Undrafted rookies RB Rico Dowdle (third RB), TE Sean McKeon (fourth TE) and OT Terence Steele (fourth OT) made Cowboys' initial 53-man roster. Best advice for any player on 53 is to understand roster will change. But team is very high on all three. Congrats to them. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 5, 2020

Former Richland Northeast Raider and Gamecock T.J. Brunson is also opening up the season on a 53-man roster. After being drafted by the New York Giants in the 6th round of this year’s draft, he made the cut to stay on the team heading into week one.

Running back Tavien Feaster was on the list of final cuts for the Giants today, and tight end Kyle Markway was included in the last round of cuts for the Pittsburgh Steelers.