Gamecocks plan to huddle on offense this year

It’s not something Gamecock fans have seen since the Spurrier days, but new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo says, he’ll go a little old school this year.

The Gamecocks plan to use the huddle on offense, after featuring some sort of a no-huddle attack the last five seasons. While a no-huddle offense can be advantageous against tiring defenses, something had to change after USC finished 11th in the league in points per game.

“I think no-huddle football is very effective, and it allows you to get cheap yards,” said Bobo. “But to me, football fundamentally, has gone down hill.”

Bobo hopes to turn around an offense that struggled most of the season. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski, last year’s starter, went 4-7, completing just 58-percent of his passes, resulting in a QBR of 56. His completion percentage and QBR ranked 4th-worst and 3rd-worst, respectively, in the SEC.

“We’re going to huddle and try to execute things,” said Bobo.

Carolina opens the season against Tennessee Sept. 26.