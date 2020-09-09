Former Gamecock signs contract with new team Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — It didn’t take long for Gamecock great Justin Smoak to find a new home.

After being cut by the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Smoak signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants Wednesday. He’ll be added to the player pool and could be active within the next couple of days.

Smoak’s struggled this season, hitting just .186 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games with the Brewers, but there’s an opportunity for him to be Giants’ mainstay at DH moving forward.

The Giants are currently in playoff contention entering Wednesday’s contest with the Seattle Mariners.