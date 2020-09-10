Test numbers up. New cases, percent positive remain down

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–More testing but the number of new cases and percentage of positive test remains low.

According to numbers released by the Department of Health and Environmental Control Thursday afternoon of the 4,417 tests results reported Wednesday, 264 were positive.

That is a positivity rate of 6%.

DHEC says there were also 24 more deaths attributable to covid-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 2,823.

