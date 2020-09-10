Will Muschamp says two Gamecocks are positive with COVID-19

Will Muschamp said on his call-in show Thursday night that two members of the Gamecock football team have tested positive for COVID-19, while nine others are being held out of practice because of contact tracing.

That means 11 total will not participate in practices for the next 10 days.

“We’ve had some guys miss time,” Muschamp said Thursday night. “Most of (the contract tracing) is rooming together. Our guys have done a good job of wearing a mask and social distancing. It’s mostly a roommate situation. Right now, any type of COVID case you have is a 10 day quarantine, any contact tracing.”

The Gamecocks will have a light day of work Friday with stretching and a film session scheduled.