Take your kids on an adventure in the “Queen Cheeti” animated comic book!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You and your kids can take on a big adventure while inside during the pandemic with “Queen Cheeti & The Colony of Antlantis.”

Curtis spoke with the author Sucheta Rawal about her new online animated comic book.

Rawal talked about how the people and insects in Atlanta, Georgia inspired her to create this animated story.

She plans to create a new series based off of Queeen Cheeti for many kids to enjoy on their computers.

To watch the animated adventure, head to Rawal’s goeatgive YouTube page by clicking here.