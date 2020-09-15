Disney hosts first ever virtual costume contest with $500 dollar prize

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –We may still be winding down to the end of summer, but some minds are already thinking about dressing up for Halloween. As with much during the ‘new normal’ created by the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of things have changed this year. That includes how many people plan to celebrate Halloween.

Disney is offering a new way to get involved without even having to leave the comfort of your home and even better you could get something sweeter that a bag full of candy. All you need is some creativity, a needle, thread and a love for Disney.

Disney is offering a chance to win a first prize gift of $500 dollar gift card to the person who is able to come up with the most creative Disney inspired costumed. You can choose from any Disney Villain, Prince, Princess or even opt for a intergalactic rebel. After you create your costume, suit up and show off your skills for a chance to win during the first ever virtual D23 Halloween Mousequerade.



You have the chance to enter when the contest kicks off September 17th through October 1st. Create your costume and then suit up in your best Disney-themed, original costume.

Below is a list of the prizes that are up for grabs:

One Grand Prize Winner will receive a Disney Gift Card for $500

One First Runner Up Winner will receive a Disney Gift Card for $250

One Second Runner Up Winner will receive a Disney Gift Card for $100

All of the costumes will be judge on costume quality, costume craftsmanship, originality, innovative use of materials, and relevance to the theme of the costume. And you can watch the judges announce the winners live on Halloween night (5PM ET/2PM PT).

To find out how you can qualify to enter click on the link provided HERE