Gamecocks wrap up preseason camp Tuesday

The South Carolina football team returned to the practice fields on Tuesday morning. It marked the final practice of the preseason camp, as the Gamecocks will enjoy an off day on Wednesday before turning their attention to Tennessee on Thursday. The 2020 season opener against the Volunteers is set for Saturday, Sept. 26 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Kick time is set for 7:30 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

“We got a lot done today,” said head coach Will Muschamp following the workout. “There were some things we needed to clean up that maybe we didn’t hit during training camp in all three phases. This is our last training camp practice. We did a lot of special teams work today to go back to see where some guys are fitting in. You’ve got to have a lot of depth. We’re headed into the unknown as far as the season is concerned, so we’ve got to create depth on our football team and have a bunch of guys ready to go in all three phases. I was pleased with the focus – a good situational practice.”

Coach Muschamp felt like he got what he wanted to out of preseason camp. “I think so. We had some guys missing because of some quarantine issues here and there, and that’s unfortunate, but that’s what’s going to happen during the season,” noted the Gamecocks’ head coach. “So we’ve got to be prepared for that and understand that that’s part of the world that we’re in right now.”

Coach Muschamp indicated that the in-season practices would be constructed a little differently this year than in the past due to the COVID concerns. “We’ll do more good-on-good work than we have before because we’ve got to have more guys ready to play,” said Coach Muschamp. “We’ll do more of what we call ‘cross-over work’ where ones and twos are going to go against each other. We’ll have less scout work. We’ll have more walk-thrus in scout periods to get the looks we need. It’s more like an NFL practice because you may be limited in your roster, so you’ve got to have more guys ready to play.”

Another Carolina Calls is scheduled for Thursday night with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo sitting in this week for head coach Will Muschamp . Hosted by the voice of Carolina Football and Gamecock Hall of Famer, Todd Ellis, the show will originate from Backstreets Grill, located at 2400 Devine Street in Columbia. The show airs from 7-8 pm ET and is carried on the flagship station of the Gamecocks, WNKT-FM, across the Palmetto State on the Gamecock Radio Network and over the internet at GamecocksOnline.com.