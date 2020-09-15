Lexington-Richland 5 parents hold march for five day in-person classes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A group of Lexington-Richland School District 5 parents from the group “5 days f2f” held a march outside the school board meting at Irmo High School Monday evening to say it’s time to get students back in the classroom, five days a week.

The parents say the hybrid model currently in place makes this time more difficult for themselves and their kids.

Lexington-Richland 5 Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton tells ABC Columbia News “As a district, the hybrid model option was designed as a temporary, transitional model. Our commitment has been to return to five-day instruction, as soon as possible, with a focus on safety, security and compliance with local and state guidelines.”