Gamecocks picked second in SEC preseason poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock women’s soccer program has been projected to finish second in the SEC preseason coaches’ poll, announced by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday. This is the second straight year the Gamecocks have been projected to finish in second and is tied for the highest projection since divisions were eliminated after the 2013 season.

The Gamecocks sit just behind preseason favorite Arkansas and are in front of Texas A&M, who the Gamecocks do not face in 2020, followed by Vanderbilt and Florida to round out the preseason top five.

“We are excited and thankful to be given the chance to compete this fall season under the circumstances,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “This could be the hardest season to predict who will actually finish the season at the top of the conference, but we are honored to be thought of as a top contender again this year.”

Last season, the Gamecocks finished second in the SEC with an undefeated 7-0-3 conference record and claimed the 2019 SEC Tournament Championship for the second time in school history. South Carolina returns seven starters from its final 2019 starting lineup, a squad that reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons.

Carolina will play four of the top five team in the SEC preseason coaches’ poll in 2020. The Gamecocks will match up with Vanderbilt on Oct. 11, Arkansas on Oct. 16 and Florida on Oct. 25.

In total the Gamecocks will play eight SEC matches during the 2020 campaign, with every East Division opponent on the schedule along with two crossover matches with the West Division (Arkansas and Mississippi State).

The South Carolina Athletics Department announced ticketing information for the approximately 675 seats available for the 2020 fall home matches. Only fans who had purchased season tickets for the upcoming season will have the ability to purchase single-game tickets. Season tickets, including the tickets with scarf option, for the 2020 season will not be honored and will be refunded.

A fixed amount of student tickets will be available for each match. Students will receive additional information on instructions for receiving tickets to home matches from the Department of Student Life. If you have any questions about ticketing for soccer this fall, please reach out to the Gamecock Ticket Office at 803-777-4274.

Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

1. Arkansas

2. South Carolina

3. Texas A&M

4. Vanderbilt

5. Florida

6. Alabama

7. Tennessee

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. Auburn

11. Mississippi State

12. Missouri

13. Kentucky

14. LSU