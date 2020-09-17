City of Cayce prepares for heavy rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Cayce and the Cayce Department of Public Safety are monitoring conditions throughout the City in anticipation of heavy rains over the next day.

The city has barricades ready to be put in place if roads need to be closed. The Cayce Swift Water Rescue Team is on standby as are Cayce firefighters, who are ready to cut any downed trees that are blocking roadways.

The city asks that no one attempt to drive through flooded streets and to stay away from streets that have been closed.

For non-emergencies within the City of Cayce, please call 803-794-0567.

To report a power outage, please call Dominion at 1-888-333-4465.

To report storm water or road problems, please call the SC Department of Transportation at 803-359-4103.