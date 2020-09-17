COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Tropical Storm Sally is heading its way to the Midlands, the City of Columbia has released a list of flood-prone streets and intersections.

Officials say if you spot a flooded road, turn around and don’t drown.

City officials also say if you see a downed power line, stay away from it and report it immediately.

Take a look below at the following list of flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid.