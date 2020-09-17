City of Columbia releases list of flood-prone streets and intersections ahead of Sally

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: City of Columbia)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Tropical Storm Sally is heading its way to the Midlands, the City of Columbia has released a list of flood-prone streets and intersections.

Officials say if you spot a flooded road, turn around and don’t drown.

City officials also say if you see a downed power line, stay away from it and report it immediately.

Take a look below at the following list of flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid.

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

 

Two Notch and Read

 Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

 

Pickens between Wheat and Green

 

Barnwell and Pendleton

 

 Harden and Read

 

Harden and Calhoun

 

Franklin and Marion

 

Franklin and Sumter

 

Columbia College and N. Main

 

Bull and Laurel
