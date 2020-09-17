City of Columbia releases list of flood-prone streets and intersections ahead of Sally
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – As Tropical Storm Sally is heading its way to the Midlands, the City of Columbia has released a list of flood-prone streets and intersections.
Officials say if you spot a flooded road, turn around and don’t drown.
City officials also say if you see a downed power line, stay away from it and report it immediately.
Take a look below at the following list of flood-prone streets and intersections to avoid.
|Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
|Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendleton
|Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and N. Main
Bull and Laurel