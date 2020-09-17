Multiple job openings at Kudzu Medical Staffing now available

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Kudzu Medical Staffing has many job openings available in South Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curtis Wilson spoke with the company’s sales manager, Len Harwood, about what positions you can apply for today.

He spoke about how the company is looking for registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), among other job titles.

Harwood says CNAs can make up to $15-$25 an hour, LPNs can make $30-$45 an hour and RN’s can make $37-$47 an hour.

For more information on those and other job openings, you can call the office at (803) 217-3320 or their medical phone number at (803) 497-7764.

You can also visit Kudzu’s website by clicking here.