UofSC releases updated coronavirus data

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina has released its latest COVID-19 numbers, as of September 17.

According to the UofSC coronavirus dashboard, there are 170 current active cases on campus, 164 of which are students. 1,468 tests have been conducted since Tuesday, 59 of which came back positive. With nearly 300 tests still pending, the percent positive rate is 5%.

UofSC also lowered their alert level from “low” to “new normal”.