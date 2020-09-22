Carolina great takes position at west coast school

Gamecock running back great Marcus Lattimore is back in college football.

Lattimore tells ABC Columbia he was hired by Lewis and Clark College in Portland as a mentor and life coach. Lattimore and his wife Miranda moved to Oregon this past offseason.

Lewis and Clark is a Division III college that plays in the Northwest Conference.

The former running back started a similar role at South Carolina for two years, mentoring Gamecock athletes and helping them prepare for life after football. Former USC quarterback Connor Shaw now holds that role at USC.