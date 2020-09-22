Gamecock wide receiver denied eligibility by NCAA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks received some unwelcome news this week.

Transfer Jalen Brooks was denied immediate eligibility for this upcoming season by the NCAA Monday.

Brooks transferred from Division II Wingate to Division 1 Tarleton State in the spring, before heading to USC.

He was considered a first-team wide receiver talent that would have played a majority of snaps this year for the Gamecocks. Dakereon Joyner will take his place on Carolina’s depth chart.

South Carolina is appealing the decision.