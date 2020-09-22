“Some Normalcy”: Muschamp shares week one excitement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Will Muschamp opened up his first game week press conference of the season, he took a pause after saying the Gamecocks were hosting Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“I’m gonna say that again because it felt really good to say.”

After the most strenuous and uncertain offseason in the history of the sport, college football is back in Columbia.

Will Muschamp admitted that there were days in the last few months where he wasn’t sure that Saturday would ever come, and whether it’s 20,000 or 80,000 fans he’s just thankful his team has a chance to compete in 2020.