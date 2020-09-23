CPD, NHTSA offering free child car seat inspections this week

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With this week being National Child Passenger Safety Week, the Columbia Police Department and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are offering free inspections of your child safety seat.

Upcoming inspections are happening this Friday at Sims Park on Duncan Street from 5-8 p.m. and this Saturday at the Midlands Shopping Center on Two Notch Road from 12-3 p.m.

Officials say you will need to wear a mask.

Categories: Local News
