Gamecocks announce uniform combo for Saturday night

The Gamecocks revealed their uniform combo for Saturday night’s game against Tennessee.

Even though we can't all be together, we are once again united. Battle Armor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VirET6ti1A — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 23, 2020

Carolina will wear black helmets, black tops and black pants, according to the “Battle Armor” announcement by the football team.

The Gamecocks and Vols face off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Saturday.