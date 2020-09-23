Gamecocks picked to finish low in SEC by league’s media

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — Alabama has been predicted to win the 2020 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC football.

Alabama received 77 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 19in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia and LSU tied for second with seven votes each.

Florida was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 624 points, including 53 first-place votes, while Georgia was second with 613 points and 43 votes to win the division. Tennessee was third with 434 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 660 total points,followed by LSU with 489 and Auburn with 488. Alabama received 86 first-place votes in the SEC West.

Alabama led the way with 13 representatives on the Preseason All-SEC Team, including eight on the first team. LSU had 10 members selected to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while Georgia had nine.

Seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) – 624

2. Georgia (43) – 613

3. Tennessee – 434

4. Kentucky – 405

5. South Carolina – 287

6. Missouri – 224

7. Vanderbilt – 101

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (86) – 660

2. LSU (8) – 489

3. Auburn – 488

4. Texas A&M (2) – 454

T5. Ole Miss – 238

T5. Mississippi State – 238

7. Arkansas – 121

SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama – 77

T2. Georgia – 7

T2.LSU – 7

4.Florida – 5

2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Kyle Trask, Florida

RB – Najee Harris, Alabama

RB – Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR – DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE – Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL – Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL – Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL – Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL – Landon Young, Kentucky

C – Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second-Team

QB – Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB – Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR – George Pickens, Georgia

WR – Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE – Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL – Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL – Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL – Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL – Ed Ingram, LSU

C – Trey Hill, Georgia

Third-Team

QB – Mac Jones, Alabama

RB – Zamir White, Georgia

RB – Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR – Seth Williams, Auburn

WR – Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE – Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL – Austin Deculus, LSU

OL – Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL – Evan Neal, Alabama

OL – Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C – Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL – Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL – LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL – Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL – Malik Herring, Georgia

LB – Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB – K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB – Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB – Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB – Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB – Jacoby Stevens, LSU

Second-Team

DL – Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL – Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL – Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL – Zachary Carter, Florida

LB – Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

LB – Monty Rice, Georgia

LB – Jabril Cox, LSU

DB – Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB – Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB – Marco Wilson, Florida

DB – Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL – Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL – Glen Logan, LSU

DL – Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL – DJ Dale, Alabama

LB – Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB – Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB – Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB – Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB – Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB – Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB – Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P – Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK – Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP – Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P – Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK – Cade York, LSU

RS – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third-Team

P – Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK – Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS – Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss