Update: Two Louisville officers shot during Breonna Taylor protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say two Louisville, Kentucky, police officers have been shot and wounded during protests over a lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said Wednesday night that one person was in custody. He says one officer was alert and stable and the other is undergoing surgery but is also stable.

He says the officers had gone to investigate reports of gunfire when they were shot. He says they’re both expected to recover.