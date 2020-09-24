One rideshare service implements new way to get riders to mask up

UBER started requiring customers wear masks back in May

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — No mask, no ride.

Starting Thursday Uber announced new measure to get their customers to wear a mask or face covering when using their service. According to the company, if a driver reports a passenger is not using a mask, Uber say they will then require that user to take a selfie of themselves wearing a mask before they’ll be able to get another ride.

Uber says they initially began requiring masks back in may but says it has still received multiple complaints from drivers.

The company now has this post on their Twitter page to make sure all of their customers are aware of the new policy.

Introducing, Mask Verification 😷🤳. If you get flagged for not wearing a mask, you’ll get our simple safety check before your next ride. pic.twitter.com/PmvzJHJ5Jw — Uber (@Uber) September 24, 2020