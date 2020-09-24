Will Muschamp names starting running back for Tennessee game

Will Muschamp announced his starting running back during his call-in show, “Carolina Calls” on Thursday night.

The fifth-year USC head coach says Kevin Harris will start against the Vols with Deshaun Fenwick as the backup.

Harris had 147 yards and three touchdowns last season against Charleston Southern before injuring his groin midway through the year.

Muschamp added Zaquandre White will be available at running back as well Saturday.

Photo courtesy: GamecocksOnline