Alleged toddler kidnapping attempt caught on camera in Costco parking lot

SAN DIEGO, CA (WOLO) – An alleged attempted kidnapping was caught on camera in a Costco parking lot in California last week.

Authorities released video of the incident, saying they were aware of social media posts and community concerns.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the store parking lot Saturday where the parents said a man opened the back-passenger door

of their SUV as they were backing out of a spot. Their two-year-old child was in the backseat.

In the video you can see the driver get out and confront the man. Local news outlets reported that a crowd gathered and a confrontation between the man and the child’s father got physical. An off-duty sheriff’s employee and other witnesses intervened, separating them until deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived.

According to local reports, deputies arrested 37-year-old Adam Glavinic on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility but has since been released on bail.