Ronald McDonald House Charities needs your vote to win $25K grant from State Farm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities in Columbia needs your votes to win a $25K grant from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist contest.

Curtis spoke with Liz Atkinson, RMHC Columbia’s Operations Director and Meghan McMenamy, Marketing & Development Manager for RMHC Columbia about how much the grant will benefit their Pack-a-Smile program.

The program provides a free bagged lunch to families at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital and Women’s Services, to help alleviate the costs for families struggling to buy meals during hospital stays.

Atkinson and McMenamy spoke about how the grant would cover lunches for four months.

Contest officials say they picked 200 finalists for the contest, and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day until October 2 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

On November 4, the top 40 causes with the most votes will be announced on State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist website and a $25K grant will be awarded to each non-profit.

To vote, visit State Farm’s website by clicking here.