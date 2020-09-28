AT&T customers face widespread outages Monday

The provider was down for several hours Monday morning

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you were having issues connection to the internet or making a call on your cell phone Monday and you have AT&T for service, you weren’t alone.

AT&T and first net customers reported numerous widespread outages in our area Monday morning and across the state affecting mobile phone services.

The areas with outages include Columbia, Greenville and Spartanburg in the upstate, Charleston and myrtle beach.

according to down detector, issues with phones and internet service began around 10 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the outages.