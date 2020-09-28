Take part in the Blanketing Families, Inc.’s “No Family Hungry” canned food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help give food for needy families during these trying times in Blanketing Families, Inc.’s “No Family Hungry” canned food drive.

Curtis Wilson spoke with the non-profit’s CEO Annette Cannon about how this food drive not only benefits families in need of food, but honors those fighting cancer.

She says the drop-off point for the canned food will be at Brown’s Oil and Lube at 2473 Main Street in Elgin.

She will also give you information on mammograms, how to check for cancer, and much more.

For more information on how you can donate, you can call (803) 470-4232 or visit Blanketing Families, Inc.’s Facebook page by clicking here.