Coroner identifies woman fatally shot in Brown Chapel Road area

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died after being shot as she was getting out of her vehicle on Saturday.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Carolyn Sims, 72.

Officials say it happened after 11 p.m. in the Broad Chapel Road area.

According to investigators, Sims told them suspects in two different vehicles were shooting and she was hit while leaving her vehicle.

Police say Sims had a heart attack and was pronounced dead at a trauma center a short time later.

Coroner Kneece says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Newberry Observer reported that Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the witnesses who heard shots in the area didn’t see anyone that would help in their investigation.

If you have any information, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.