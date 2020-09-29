Police: Multiple men arrested for weekend homicide in Brown Chapel Road area in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry Police Department says four men are arrested and facing murder charges in the death of a 72-year-old woman was shot on Saturday.

Officials say Terrance Abrams, 22, Kiddiocus Johnson, 29, Oshavius Johnson, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with murder for the shooting in the Brown Chapel Road area on Holloway Street.

Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim as Carolyn Sims, 72.

According to investigators, after 11 p.m., Sims told them the suspects in two vehicles were shooting and she was hit as she was getting out of her vehicle.

Authorities say Sims suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital and was pronounced dead at a trauma center.

Coroner Kneece says an autopsy will be released sometime today.

This incident remains under investigation.