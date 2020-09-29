A’ja Wilson named to WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

Bradenton, FL — The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces forward and 2020 league Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team, as voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.

The third-year pro led the W in blocked shots with a career-high 2.00 per game. She also established career highs in defensive rebounds per game (7.0—6th in league), and steals per game (1.23).

This is the first All-Defensive Team honor for the South Carolina grad, and the first for an Aces player since the team moved to Las Vegas—this despite the Aces having the best defense in the league in 2019, and the second best this year.

Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark was unanimously selected to the 2020 WNBA All-Defensive First Team. Joining Clark (55 points) were Atlanta Dream guard Betnijah Laney (47), Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (43), Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (39) and Dream center Elizabeth Williams (24).

In addition to Wilson, the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team consists of Storm forward Breanna Stewart (33 points), Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (30), Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (25), and Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes (24).

The WNBA’s 12 head coaches selected the All-Defensive First and Second Teams by position and were not permitted to vote for players from their own teams. Players earned five points for each First Team vote and three points for each Second Team vote. If a player received votes at multiple positions, she was slotted at the position where she received the most votes.