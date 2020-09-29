Lexington Police Department investigating reports of a fetus buried in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they are investigating after several sources told them about a woman who, they say, delivered a fetus from her home in Lexington to a Columbia residence on Wallace Street where it was buried.

The Lexington Police Department says they were given this information on Monday. A search warrant was carried out at the Columbia home on Tuesday, and the investigation is ongoing.

