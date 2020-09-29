SCDJJ to host drive-thru job fair this Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday.
It runs from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the department’s central office on 220 Executive Center Drive in Columbia.
Officials say there will be on-site interviews and even tentative job offers for the following positions:
- Nurses
- Community Specialists
- Juvenile Correctional Officers
The department says you also must bring the following items with you at the job fair:
- Valid driver’s license
- Birth certificate
- Social Security card
- Unofficial college transcript
For more information, visit SCDJJ’s website by clicking here.