SCDJJ to host drive-thru job fair this Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice is hosting a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday.

It runs from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the department’s central office on 220 Executive Center Drive in Columbia.

Officials say there will be on-site interviews and even tentative job offers for the following positions:

  • Nurses
  • Community Specialists
  • Juvenile Correctional Officers

The department says you also must bring the following items with you at the job fair:

  • Valid driver’s license
  • Birth certificate
  • Social Security card
  • Unofficial college transcript

For more information, visit SCDJJ’s website by clicking here.

