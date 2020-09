UofSC reports seven new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated their coronavirus dashboard with up to date data as of Monday.

UofSC reports seven new cases of COVID-19, all of which are students. The total number of active cases on campus is 33.

851 tests were reported by UofSC since Friday which returned a net positive rate of 1.34%.

To access the full coronavirus dashboard visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.