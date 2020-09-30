Riverbanks Zoo & Garden to host “Hoppy Hour” on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Riverbanks Zoo & Garden is hosting “Hoppy Hour” at the zoo for adults only this Thursday!

It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. with tickets at $7 for Riverbanks members and $10 for the general public.

Officials say you need to purchase tickets with these specific arrival times:

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

You can enjoy seasonal craft beers and wines with food while walking through the zoo after hours.

Event officials say you can pick up food and drinks at the following locations:

Watering Hole

Wild Burger

Cones

Kodiak Point

Riverbanks says no one under 21 will be allowed in and you must practice social distancing.

According to Riverbanks, the proceeds from this event will support the zoo’s role in animal and plant care and conservation.

For more information, visit Riverbanks Zoo & Garden’s website by clicking here.